It said preparation works for the removal of 3,000 cubic metres of earth from the embankment are now complete, which means highways engineers are ready to ‘complete the final elements of the Queensway Gateway Road’.

On its website East Sussex Highways said: “Traffic signals will return to the A21 Sedlescombe Road North from Monday, June 2. An overnight road closure will be in place from 10pm Sunday, June 1 for the reinstatement to take place, and the road will re-open from 6am.

“These lights will remain in place until the final stage of the junction improvements is complete, with the closure area reduced to approximately half its previous length - from The Ridge flyover to the southern side of Junction Road. This means that the queuing time will be less than it was.

“We will also be manually operating the traffic lights at peak times to help with traffic flow. We know this can be frustrating and we aim to complete the works as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, we thank you for your patience.

“Once the embankment is removed, the relocation of the water main can begin followed by work on the northern filter lane, signalised junction, and carriageway surfacing.

“We anticipate the final stage of the project to be complete this summer, but once work is underway, we should be able to give a clearer indication of the completion date.”

The final part of the Queensway Gateway Road scheme was set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January this year East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

In April it issued a further update, saying the project would now not be complete until the summer.

In April Hastings MP Helena Dollimore said businesses had lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the Queensway Gateway Road building project being delayed.

1 . The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025. The final stage of the delayed Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards. Pictured on May 20 2025. Photo: staff

