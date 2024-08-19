Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roadworks on the A259 in St Leonards have started this week.

Traffic congestion was seen on the main road between St Leonards and Bexhill this morning (Monday, August 19) as a result, with long tailbacks reported by Grosvenor Gardens.

The works are taking place in Filsham Road by the junction with Bulverhythe Road and are causing delays for motorists in both directions on the A259.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

According to the Causeway.one network, which lists all live roadworks projects, the works on the A259 by East Sussex Highways involve the ‘decommissioning of current signals and controller installation of new signal heads, controller and above ground detection’.

The roadworks are set to end this Friday (August 23).

The A259 between St Leonards and Bexhill has seen several major roadworks projects being carried out in recent months, which have caused congestion.

Bexhill Road experienced long delays due to roadworks by UK Power Networks in late June.

Temporary traffic signals were put in place at the junction of Filsham Road, Bexhill Road, and Bulverhythe Road due to the works.

Earlier in June, Southern Water carried out work in the area and temporary traffic lights were put in place between Blackbrooks Garden Centre and just east of the Bull pub heading toward Glyne Gap. The works caused long tailbacks and were completed on June 7.