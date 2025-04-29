Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses have lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the Queensway Gateway Road building project in St Leonards being delayed, the town’s MP said.

Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore said the works are causing ‘huge tailbacks’ in town and has called for an urgent explanation from East Sussex County Council on why the project has been delayed.

The authority said last September the final part of the scheme would be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January it said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

Hastings MP, Helena Dollimore

In April it issued an update, saying the project would now not be complete until the summer.

Ms Dollimore said: “These works were due to end months ago, and we’ve heard no explanation from East Sussex County Council as to why these works have been so delayed, and why nothing seems to be happening for much of the time we’ve had roadworks up, and huge tailbacks caused in our town.

“Businesses have lost millions due to these works which has had a knock-on effect on local jobs. Many of my constituents have written to me about the misery of the constant stand-still traffic and the adverse effects it is having on their lives.”

“I have heard from multiple sources that the source of some of the delays may be a water pipeline. I’ve written to the chief executive Lawrence Gosden to clarify whether Southern Water has had any involvement in the delays to this project.”

Cllr Phil Scott, county councillor for Hollington, said: “The traffic congestion caused by the Queensway Gateway Road works is unacceptable. Although East Sussex County Council and its contractor Balfour Beatty is still falling short of delivery of the project, I am pleased to see the barriers and lights will again be lifted over the Bank Holiday weekend which will ease congestion for through traffic.”

East Sussex Highways said in its update on its website: “Work to complete the final section of the Queensway Gateway Road development continues despite a number of technical challenges.

“Vegetation clearance on the Junction Road embankment and the remaining works on Whitworth Road has been completed. We have also completed streetlighting installations, landscaping, and construction of the splitter island on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North.

“To help traffic move around the area more smoothly over the early May period, the temporary traffic lights will be removed from the A21.

“A number of road closures between Dunelm and junction of A28 have been scheduled to accommodate the removal and reinstatement of the traffic lights: Monday, May 5 – Road closure 10pm-6am to reinstate traffic lights to a reduced length, Thursday, May 22 – Road closure 10pm-6am to remove traffic lights, and Tuesday, May 27 – Road closure midnight-6am to reinstate traffic lights.

“Works will also be returning to ‘The Ridge’ from Monday, May 19 for two weeks whilst the cycleway entrance and immediate landscaping is concluded. Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the safety of the operatives on-site and for road users, with manual control between 7am and 7pm to reduce disruption and keep queue lengths to a minimum.”

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

Southern Water and East Sussex Highways have been approached for comment.