Highways bosses have given an update regarding the current work to complete the long-running Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards.

East Sussex County Council announced last September that the final part of the scheme would be completed by December 31, 2024.

But last month it announced the works are not set to be complete until spring this year.

Work on the final section of the road started five months ago on September 2.

The county council said work was not permitted over the Christmas period due to the national Christmas roadworks embargo.

It said work restarted last month and has since been completed, as well as ‘significant works required on Whitworth Road’.

The county council said the next phase of the project is about to begin, which involves the diversion of a water main pipe.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The Queensway Gateway Road is a large and complex infrastructure project, which we are committed to completing as soon as possible.

“Work was not permitted on site over the festive period due to the national Christmas roadworks embargo. Work recommenced on schedule in January with further investigatory inspections and ecology works. This work concluded at the end of January. The significant works required on Whitworth Road have also now been completed.

“We are currently establishing the works programme and timeline for the next phase of the project, which involves the challenging diversion of a water main pipe in the A21 embankment. We are continuing to work with our delivery partners on options to accelerate construction, including night-time working, and will provide more information to the local community as soon as we can.

“We appreciate the disruption caused by these essential works and thank residents and road users for their patience as we work to complete this key infrastructure scheme.”

The road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

In December 2024, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore, called on East Sussex County Council to provide more information on the time scale for the Queensway Gateway Project.

In a letter to the county council’s highways department, she said she had received ‘numerous concerns from residents and businesses regarding the temporary traffic management of the roadworks’.

She added that the works had ‘significantly increased journey times’ in Hastings.