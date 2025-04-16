East Sussex Highways gave an update this week on the long-running development.

Closures have also been scheduled over Easter and early May.

A spokesperson said: “Work to complete the final section of the Queensway Gateway Road development continues despite a number of technical challenges.

“Vegetation clearance on the Junction Road embankment and the remaining works on Whitworth Road has been completed. We have also completed streetlighting installations, landscaping, and construction of the splitter island on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North.

“To help traffic move around the area more smoothly over the Easter and early May period, the temporary traffic lights will be removed from the A21.

“A number of road closures between Dunelm and junction of A28 have been scheduled to accommodate the removal and reinstatement of the traffic lights at the appropriate times shown: Wednesday, April 16 – Road closure 10pm-6am to remove traffic lights, Monday, May 5 – Road closure 10pm-6am to reinstate traffic lights to a reduced length, Thursday, May 22 – Road closure 10pm-6am to remove traffic lights, and Tuesday, May 27 – Road closure midnight-6am to reinstate traffic lights.

“During the two-week period where traffic signals are removed, work will continue on the Junction Road public right of way and Beauharrow Cycle Path.

“Having made progress on sections of the A21, on returning to site on May 5, the temporary traffic signals will be in place at a reduced length, between The Ridge flyover and the southern side of Junction Road, approximately half the current length of the lane closure area.

“Works will also be returning to ‘The Ridge’ from Monday, May 19 for two weeks whilst the cycleway entrance and immediate landscaping is concluded. Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the safety of the operatives on-site and for road users, with manual control between 7am and 7pm to reduce disruption and keep queue lengths to a minimum.”

East Sussex County Council said last September that the final part of the scheme would be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January it said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore wrote to Becky Shaw, the county council’s chief executive, in March saying the works were causing ‘long queues of traffic along the A21’, which were ‘wreaking havoc’ on the town.

Work on the final section of the road started on September 2 last year.

The county council said work was not permitted over the Christmas period due to the national Christmas roadworks embargo.

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

