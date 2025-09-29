East Sussex County Council said the road, which has seen numerous delays, opened to traffic on Tuesday (September 30).

A spokesperson said the completion of the junction linking the new Queensway Gateway Road to the A21 has been 'complex' and has opened later than expected having faced a 'number of technical challenges'.

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road was due to be completed in November 2016.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January this year East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

In April it issued a further update, saying the project would now not be complete until the summer.

East Sussex Highways then said due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the road was not scheduled to open to the public in September.

It said the latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main taking longer than expected.

In June Lucy Powell, the then Leader of the House of Commons, branded the Queensway Gateway Road the ‘road to nowhere’ due to delays to works.

She made the remarks after the issue was raised in Parliament by Hastings MP Helena Dollimore.

Ms Dollimore said businesses had lost ‘millions’ due to the final stage of the project being delayed.

The county council spokesperson said: “Since taking on the final phase of the project, East Sussex County Council and its contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places have carried out remedial work along Whitworth Road, installed new drainage and gullies as well as a new traffic island and signals.

“A new public right of way and cycle path were created and improvements were made to the A21 Sedlescombe Road North with the installation of new traffic signals.

“Before work on the necessary relocation of a water main could begin, 3,000 cubic metres of earth – enough to fill eight standard swimming pools, had to be removed from an embankment.

“As well as making travel between Bexhill and Hastings quicker and easier, the new road will unlock land for much-needed employment space.

“This has been a significant and complex project. We appreciate that the project has caused disruption and apologise for this but with the road open, local people will now be able to enjoy the benefits.”

The county council said as well as the new road being opened to traffic, temporary traffic restrictions including those on Whitworth Road and Maplehurst Road have been removed.

The new junction includes adaptive traffic signals designed to adjust signal timings based on the current traffic conditions.

The new signals can take time to fully adapt to traffic patterns, and these will be checked during the period of monitoring, the county council said.

Overnight work will be needed to enable a small amount of work to be completed and details of this will be shared with the public when confirmed, the county council added.

