A road in St Leonards is partially blocked due to an incident this evening (Thursday, November 28).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just before 3pm this afternoon.

Heavy traffic is being reported in the area.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over vehicle on Blackman Avenue both ways from Marline Road to Burden Place.”

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.