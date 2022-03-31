St Leonards road closed after collision and arrest

Marline Road is currently shut due to the incident, which happened at around 2.30pm.

In a tweet, Stagecoach South East said the 22A bus service is being diverted and that service 23 will be diverted via Wishing Tree Road. It added service 98 will divert via Old Church Road.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the collision involved a car colliding with a lamppost in Marline Road.

The spokesman said: “The ambulance service attended. Temporary road closures are in place at the junction with Quebec Road.

“One man, aged 27, from Rye was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting the driving of a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug.

“He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries. East Sussex County Council Highways are in charge of the road closure and UK Power Networks was also informed.”