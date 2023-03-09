Old Church Road was closed last Wednesday (March 1) due to a suspected gas leak.
SGN started gas main works in the area on February 22, according to its website.
Temporary traffic lights were in put in place in the street, with diversions in effect.
However a full road closure was then put in place last week.
A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said the road surface needed to be restored before the road could reopen to traffic following the emergency repairs to the gas network there.
The spokesperson added that the road reopened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 8).