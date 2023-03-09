Edit Account-Sign Out
St Leonards road reopens following 'emergency'

A St Leonards road has reopened following emergency repairs, it has been confirmed.

By Richard Gladstone
6 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 12:44pm

Old Church Road was closed last Wednesday (March 1) due to a suspected gas leak.

SGN started gas main works in the area on February 22, according to its website.

Temporary traffic lights were in put in place in the street, with diversions in effect.

Old Church Road, St Leonards. Picture by Daniel Burton
However a full road closure was then put in place last week.

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said the road surface needed to be restored before the road could reopen to traffic following the emergency repairs to the gas network there.

The spokesperson added that the road reopened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 8).

