A St Leonards road has reopened following emergency repairs, it has been confirmed.

Old Church Road was closed last Wednesday (March 1) due to a suspected gas leak.

SGN started gas main works in the area on February 22, according to its website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary traffic lights were in put in place in the street, with diversions in effect.

Old Church Road, St Leonards. Picture by Daniel Burton

However a full road closure was then put in place last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said the road surface needed to be restored before the road could reopen to traffic following the emergency repairs to the gas network there.