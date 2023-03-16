A main road in St Leonards will be completely closed to traffic as long-running demolition works come to an end.

Hastings Borough Council said today (Thursday, March 16) that work to demolish the Battle Road arches is now almost complete.

A spokesperson said: “Before the southbound carriageway of Battle Road can be reopened, the concrete safety barrier needs removing, and the road will be resurfaced to repair any damage. This will mean a full closure of the road from Saturday (March 18) until early April.

“During this time, this section of Battle Road will be closed to through traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Traffic will be diverted via the A21, Old Harrow Road, Ashbrook Road and in reverse for traffic going south.

“The work will be carried out mostly in the daytime but there will be some evening work, which will be minimised as much as possible. Pedestrian access will be maintained and anyone needing vehicle access to the site should discuss with the team on site to see if this is possible. Access for residents and pedestrians will be much the same as it has been with the single-lane closure, just with no through traffic.

“Unfortunately, Southern Gas Network has critical work at the junction of Paynton Road, Menzies Road and Battle Road which will require the road to be closed from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14. Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex Highways have asked if this work can be completed while the Battle Road work is being completed but due to the nature of the SGN work this is not possible.”

Cllr Paul Barnett, leader of the council, said: “We are pleased that this work has been completed. We are frustrated that the road can’t be fully opened yet, but I know residents will be grateful when it is.”

The council said the authority will be working with the contractors who completed the work to get the hoardings around the site decorated with some community artwork to make the finish more attractive.

Work to demolish the Battle Road arches started two years ago.

in March 2021, Battle Road was shut for six days so temporary concrete protection blocks could be installed as part of the demolition works.

The steps from Battle Road up to the rear of the properties on Silverlands Road were also permanently closed.

1 . Battle Road arches in St Leonards pictured on October 18 2022. Battle Road arches in St Leonards pictured on October 18 2022. Photo: staff

