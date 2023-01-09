St Leonards road works cause 'horrendous' A259 delays - this is when work will end
Roadworks are causing long delays and tailbacks on a main road in town.
SGN started the gas mains replacement works last Tuesday (January 3) along the A259 in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.
Two-way traffic lights are in place.
Drivers described the delays as ‘horrendous’ and ‘awful’.
Long tailbacks along the road were reported on Friday (January 6), as captured by this video footage.
According to SGN, the roadworks are set to continue until April 28.
On its website, SGN said it is working on a 30-year programme to replace old metal pipes with new plastic pipes.