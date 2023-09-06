St Leonards seafront roadworks set to finish - this is when
Roadworks on St Leonards seafront are set to finish soon.
Since last Tuesday (August 29), there have been temporary traffic lights in the area due to gas main work on the A259 in Grand Parade in both directions between the A2102 in London Road and the A2102 at Warrior Square.
Delays have since been reported on the stretch of road while the works were going on.
SGN, which manages gas distribution networks in the UK, said the works are set to finish at 11.59pm today (Wednesday, September 6).