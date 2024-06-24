UK Power Networks is carrying out work, which started last Monday (June 17) and is set to end on Wednesday (June 26).

According to one driver, the works are causing tailbacks along the seafront towards the London Road junction, as well as tailbacks from the Harley Shute Road junction.

Temporary traffic signals are in place at the junction of Filsham Road, Bexhill Road, and Bulverhythe Road due to the works, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

Roadworks have also started on the A259 in Grand Parade, near London Road in St Leonards, which are set to be completed on Friday (June 28).

The work by East Sussex Highways involves the decommissioning of a current pedestrian crossing and signals, installation of an upgraded controller, new signal heads and new above ground detection.

The A259 between St Leonards and Bexhill has seen several major roadworks projects being carried out in recent months, which have caused congestion.

Earlier this month, Southern Water carried out work in the area and temporary traffic lights were put in place between Blackbrooks Garden Centre and just east of the Bull pub heading toward Glyne Gap.

The works caused long tailbacks and were completed on June 7.

1 . More roadworks on the A259 Bexhill Road. Photo taken at the junction of West Hill Road on June 24 2024. More roadworks on the A259 Bexhill Road. Photo taken at the junction of West Hill Road on June 24 2024.Photo: staff

