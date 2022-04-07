St Leonards - this is why emergency services closed road

Firefighters and police were at Christ Church in London Road earlier today (Thursday, April 7).
The fire service’s aerial ladder was spotted at the scene making safe the church tower during high winds.
The road has now been reopened.
1.
London Road in Christ Church, St Leonards was closed earlier today (April 7) with police and firemen both present. Photo by Andrew Clifton.
Photo by Andrew Clifton.
Photo by Andrew Clifton.
Photo by Andrew Clifton.