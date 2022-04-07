London Road in Christ Church, St Leonards was closed earlier today (April 7) with police and firemen both present. Photo by Andrew Clifton. SUS-220704-155237001

St Leonards - this is why emergency services closed road

Emergency services closed a St Leonards road.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:13 pm

Firefighters and police were at Christ Church in London Road earlier today (Thursday, April 7).

The fire service’s aerial ladder was spotted at the scene making safe the church tower during high winds.

The road has now been reopened.

