Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to complete the long-running Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards has been delayed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex County Council announced in September that the final part of the scheme would be completed by December 31, 2024.

But this week, it has been announced that the works will not be complete until spring this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex Highways posted the update on Tuesday (January 14) on its website.

Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3.

Work on the final section of the road started four months ago on September 2.

East Sussex County Council said the final section of the Queensway Gateway Road will link it with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North via Whitworth Road, which the county council said will improve connectivity between Bexhill and Hastings and improve traffic flow in the area.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Temporary two-way traffic lights will be reintroduced on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North from Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025 between 10pm to 6am, from Junction Road to the A28 Westfield Lane whilst we set the lights up. This time has been arranged to reduce disruption.

Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 Sedlescombe Road North.

“The temporary traffic lights will be in place 24 hours a day for the remaining duration of the works. There will also be some overnight road closures in the coming weeks.

“We have made some changes to our planned traffic management for this scheme and these works are now due to be complete in Spring 2025. We appreciate the disruption these works have caused for local motorists and commuters and would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your continued patience.”

Since the works started in September, drivers have vented their frustration, saying the work has causing ‘gridlock’ in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

Work begins on the long-delayed Queensway Gateway building project in St Leonards. Photo taken on September 3. A21 junction with Junction Road.

Last month, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore, called on East Sussex County Council to provide more information on the time scale for the Queensway Gateway Project.

In a letter to the county council’s highways department, she said she had received ‘numerous concerns from residents and businesses regarding the temporary traffic management of the roadworks’.

She added that the works had ‘significantly increased journey times’ in Hastings.