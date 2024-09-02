East Sussex County Council and its contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places has announced it will be delivering the final phase of the Queensway Gateway project.

The final section of the road will link it with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North via Whitworth Road, which the county council said will improve connectivity between Bexhill and Hastings and improve traffic flow in the area.

The works are expected to be completed by December 31 this year.

The road was originally slated for completion in November 2016, but has been beset by a series of delays at various stages. The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

The county council has published the schedule of works on its website.

A spokesperson said: “From September 2, Junction Road will be permanently closed to road traffic and turned into a public right of way and cycle path. By transforming this road into a right of way it is intended this will help alleviate the congestion along The Ridge, particularly around the entrance of Junction Road.

“In addition, the two sections of Whitworth Road will be connected, enabling traffic to travel directly from Queensway to the A21 Sedlescombe North. Works will also involve major improvements to the A21 Sedlescombe North, with new traffic signals being installed and to improve both turns into the A21.”

From today to Thursday, September 5, the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed between the entrance to Dunelm and the junction of the A28 Westfield Lane. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am during these dates.

The county council said a diversion route will be in place via A2100, A2690, A2036, Combe Valley Roundabout, A2691, A2036, A259, A2102, A21 and vice versa.

From Tuesday, September 3 to Sunday, September 29 temporary traffic signals will be in place at the junction of Junction Road and the A21 Sedlescombe Road North. These will be in place 24 hours a day during this period.

The county council said from Monday, November 18 to Tuesday, December 31, the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed between the entrance to Dunelm and the junction of the A28 Westfield Lane. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am during these dates.

The spokesperson said: “Maplehurst Road will be accessible for emergency vehicles and residents only during these works. Access for residents of Maplehurst Road, Maplehurst Close and Maple Heights will be available via The Ridge only.

“To ensure unimpeded blue light access to the Conquest Hospital from both directions, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be in place at the junction of the A21 Sedlescombe Road North and Maplehurst Road to ensure this is not being used as a through route. If any non emergency vehicles are noted to be entering this junction this will be reported to Sussex Police via Operation Crackdown.

“All businesses along Whitworth Road will remain open as usual, and our team on site will be able to assist with any access concerns. There will be no impact or changes to footway crossing points.

“Buses will be diverted via Harrow Lane. No bus stops will be affected.”

1 . IMG_2574.jpeg Work to complete the Queensway Gateway Work starts today (September 2, 2024) Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_2576.jpeg Work to complete the Queensway Gateway Work starts today (September 2, 2024) Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_2575.jpeg Work to complete the Queensway Gateway Work starts today (September 2, 2024) Photo: Staff