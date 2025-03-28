Stagecoach announces changes to bus services in and around Eastbourne
The operator confirmed that the changes will come into effect from Sunday, March 30 where new timetables will apply on most routes as well as new bus route numbers.
Among the new route numbers will be ‘7’ which will run from Winkney Farm to Eastbourne town centre and ‘52’ which will run from Eastbourne to Hailsham via Farmlands Way and Dittons Wood.
A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “These changes are designed to help improve punctuality and make services more resilient to the impact of delays caused by traffic congestion.”
“In some areas there will be adjustments to match service levels with lower demand for travel. We are unable to continue running services where there is insufficient income to cover the costs of operating them.
“Some school-time buses are changing too - please check the updated timetables or use our journey planner before travelling.”
