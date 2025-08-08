Stagecoach announces new 24/7 bus service between Worthing and Brighton

Stagecoach is to start running buses through the night in Worthing, meaning there will be services available 24/7.

The changes are being introduced through the bus company's partnership with West Sussex County Council and the new timetables will come into effect from Sunday, August 31.

Throughout September, buses will run 24/7 between Durrington, Worthing and Brighton.

Stagecoach announced the timetable changes to Coastliner 700 and N700 on August 6. The new Coastliner 700 timetable will offer additional morning and evening journeys.

The N700 night bus will run seven nights a week, alongside service 700, providing buses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton.

The service will be hourly from Brighton, running through to Tesco Extra in Durrington. Single fares are £5 for all journeys on the N700, or £2 for holders of DayRider, MegaRider or NightRider tickets.