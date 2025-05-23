Stagecoach asks passengers to use other bus stops during road closure in East Sussex town

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 08:07 BST

Stagecoach South East is asking passengers to use different bus stops during a road closure in Rye.

The company announced on X at 7am on Friday, May 23: “Wish Street is closed until Tuesday 27th May due to works being carried out by @UKPowerNetworks. Please use the bus stops at Rye Railway Station.”

A notice at one.network said the Station Approach road closure will be in force all the time until May 27.

