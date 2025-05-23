Stagecoach asks passengers to use other bus stops during road closure in East Sussex town
Stagecoach South East is asking passengers to use different bus stops during a road closure in Rye.
The company announced on X at 7am on Friday, May 23: “Wish Street is closed until Tuesday 27th May due to works being carried out by @UKPowerNetworks. Please use the bus stops at Rye Railway Station.”
A notice at one.network said the Station Approach road closure will be in force all the time until May 27.
