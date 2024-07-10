Stagecoach bus journeys cancelled in Hastings due to ‘late running’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jul 2024, 17:27 BST
Stagecoach South East has announced that two journeys are cancelled this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10).

Stagecoach South East said on X at 5.19pm: “Due to late running the following journeys on Service 22 have regretfully been cancelled: 17:33 Priory Meadow - Ore Ivy Gardens. 17:52 Ore Ivy Gardens - Priory Meadow.”

