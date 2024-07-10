Stagecoach bus journeys cancelled in Hastings due to ‘late running’
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stagecoach South East has announced that two journeys are cancelled this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10).
Stagecoach South East said on X at 5.19pm: “Due to late running the following journeys on Service 22 have regretfully been cancelled: 17:33 Priory Meadow - Ore Ivy Gardens. 17:52 Ore Ivy Gardens - Priory Meadow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.