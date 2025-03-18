Stagecoach lists cancelled Hastings bus services due to vehicle shortage

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST

Some bus services in Hastings have been cancelled this morning (Tuesday, March 18).

Stagecoach South East announced on X at 8.06am: “Apologies, the following journeys on Service 319 have regretfully been cancelled due to a shortage of available vehicles: 0830 Mayfield Fm – Rail Stn, 0913 Rail Stn – Mayfield Fm, 0952 Mayfield Fm – Rail Stn, 1034 Rail Stn – Mayfield Fm, 1112 Mayfield Fm – Rail Stn.”

At 8.18am Stagecoach South East confirmed that the following journeys on service 322 have also been cancelled: 0806 Ore Ivy Gdns – Hollington, 0920 Hollington – Ore Ivy Gdns, 1036 Ore Ivy Gdns – Hollington and 1140 Hollington – Ore Ivy Gdns.

