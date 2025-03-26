Stagecoach staff meet bus passengers to discuss route and timetable changes in Worthing and Littlehampton

Stagecoach staff are meeting bus passengers in Worthing and Littlehampton to explain upcoming route and timetable changes in the area.

The first of three information sessions was held at the Durrington Tesco bus stop in Worthing on Wednesday, March 26.

Further sessions are planned at Littlehampton Anchor Springs on Tuesday, April 1, from 8am to 12pm, and at Worthing South Street on Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 2pm.

James O'Neill, commercial director at Stagecoach South, spoke to a steady stream of people about the changes during the first session and handed out new timetables, along with goodie bags.

Stagecoach has confirmed full details of route and timetable changes to its Worthing and Littlehampton bus network following a public consultation on its draft plans. Changes will take effect from April 6.

Darragh Morris, commercial engagement executive, said: "Over 5,00 extra miles will run each week on the new timetables, with more buses for Durrington and a faster route between Littlehampton and Worthing.

"Final timetables have been shaped by feedback received from customers during the company’s recent feedback survey, which ran through January and early February."

Stagecoach has published a full breakdown of the main changes at stagecoachbus.com/Worthing2025 and full details of the new timetables can also be found on this page.

The changes focus on improving service reliability, frequency and the overall customer experience, with more buses running at the busiest times of day and 40 per cent more buses will run every Sundays.