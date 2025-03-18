Stalled truck causing heavy traffic on A27 and A26 in East Sussex

There have been reports of a stalled truck causing heavy traffic on the A27 and A26 in East Sussex this morning (Tuesday, March 18).

AA Traffic News at /www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled truck on A26 Westbound at A27 (Beddingham Roundabout).”

The incident was first reported at 6.39am but the AA Traffic News is still showing heavy traffic from Beddingham to the turn-off to Selmeston.

