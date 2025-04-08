Stalled vehicle in Newhaven: slow traffic on A259

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is moving slowly on a road in Newhaven this evening (Tuesday, April 8), according to AA Traffic News.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic News said the A259 is partially blocked ‘due to stalled vehicle on A259 South Way Westbound around South Road’.

The issue was first reported at 4.51pm but the AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow moving traffic on the road.

Sussex Traffic Watch said on X at 5.48pm: “A259 Newhaven one way system broken down vehicle near the south road junction road part blocked police on scene.”