Stalled vehicle in Newhaven: slow traffic on A259
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic is moving slowly on a road in Newhaven this evening (Tuesday, April 8), according to AA Traffic News.
AA Traffic News said the A259 is partially blocked ‘due to stalled vehicle on A259 South Way Westbound around South Road’.
The issue was first reported at 4.51pm but the AA Traffic News live map is still showing slow moving traffic on the road.
Sussex Traffic Watch said on X at 5.48pm: “A259 Newhaven one way system broken down vehicle near the south road junction road part blocked police on scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.