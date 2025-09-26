Stalled vehicle in West Sussex village causes delays on A272
Drivers on the A272 faced delays this morning after a vehicle broke down on the eastbound stretch of the road.
The incident happened between Maplehurst Road and the A281 Village Hall roundabout, leaving the route partially blocked and causing queues to build in the area.
Motorists reported slow-moving traffic as recovery teams worked to clear the vehicle.
Delays are expected to ease once the obstruction is removed.
Sussex World are approaching the police for comment.