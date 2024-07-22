Stalled vehicle near Hailsham on A22 in East Sussex: report says police en route
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have been reports of an incident on the A22 in East Sussex this afternoon (Monday, July 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news: “Reports ofstalled vehicle on A22 Hailsham Bypass around Diplocks Way.”
The incident happened near Hailsham and was first reported at 3.20pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Traffic is coping well. Direction is unclear however police are en route.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.