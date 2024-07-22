Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of an incident on the A22 in East Sussex this afternoon (Monday, July 22).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news: “Reports ofstalled vehicle on A22 Hailsham Bypass around Diplocks Way.”

The incident happened near Hailsham and was first reported at 3.20pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Traffic is coping well. Direction is unclear however police are en route.”