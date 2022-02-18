Storm Eunice: fallen trees and power cables block roads around Crawley

Emergency services have been hard at work clearing the blockages, with the following areas currently affected:
- Warren Drive at Findon Road: fallen power cables
- Grattons Drive at Pembroke Road: fallen power cables
- B2028 Turners Hill Road around Vicarage Road: partially blocked by fallen tree
- B2028 Turners Hall Road around Mill Lane: fallen tree
- B2110 around the Red Lion at Handcross: heavy traffic due to fallen tree
- B2036 Balcombe Road both ways from M23 J10A (Crawley South / Balcombe) to the Cowdray Arms Pub: roads closed, fallen tree
