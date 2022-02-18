Storm Eunice: fallen trees and power cables block roads around Crawley

Power lines and trees have fallen in the high winds which are gusting through the Crawley today (Friday).

By Gina Stainer
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:18 pm

Emergency services have been hard at work clearing the blockages, with the following areas currently affected:

- Warren Drive at Findon Road: fallen power cables

- Grattons Drive at Pembroke Road: fallen power cables

The storm is caused many roads to be blocked today

- B2028 Turners Hill Road around Vicarage Road: partially blocked by fallen tree

- B2028 Turners Hall Road around Mill Lane: fallen tree

- B2110 around the Red Lion at Handcross: heavy traffic due to fallen tree

- B2036 Balcombe Road both ways from M23 J10A (Crawley South / Balcombe) to the Cowdray Arms Pub: roads closed, fallen tree

