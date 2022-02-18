Storm Eunice: Roof in the road, fallen trees and power lines block roads around Horsham

Emergency services have been hard at work clearing the blockages, with the following areas currently affected:
- A24 Worthing Road around the A272 Cowfold Road: roof reported in the road
- B2139 Amberley Road by Clay Lane, Storrington: fallen power cables
- A24 London Road northbound from the Long Furlong to A283 The Pike: fallen tree
- Washington Bostal around The Street: fallen tree
- Capel Road around Newdigate Road: fallen tree
- A24 Dorking Road around Wattlehurst Drive: fallen tree
- A281 around B2116 Partridge Green Road: fallen tree- B2116 High Street Partridge Green by the Partridge Pub: fallen tree
Many roads that were blocked earlier appear to have be cleared, including:
- A24 Findon / Washington: fallen tree
- A29 London Road, Pulborough near the church: fallen tree
- B2116 Wineham Lane by Albourne Road: fallen tree
- Buncton Lane by Broxmead Lane: fallen power cables
- B2110 by the Red Lion Pub: fallen tree and heavy traffic
- B2195 Harwood Road by Stirling Way: fallen tree
- B2195 Harwood Road by Manor Fields: fallen tree-