Storm Eunice: Roof in the road, fallen trees and power lines block roads around Horsham

Emergency services have been hard at work clearing the blockages, with the following areas currently affected:

- A24 Worthing Road around the A272 Cowfold Road: roof reported in the road

- B2139 Amberley Road by Clay Lane, Storrington: fallen power cables

Amberley Road in Storrington is closed due to fallen power cables

- A24 London Road northbound from the Long Furlong to A283 The Pike: fallen tree

- Washington Bostal around The Street: fallen tree

- Capel Road around Newdigate Road: fallen tree

- A24 Dorking Road around Wattlehurst Drive: fallen tree

- A281 around B2116 Partridge Green Road: fallen tree- B2116 High Street Partridge Green by the Partridge Pub: fallen tree

Many roads that were blocked earlier appear to have be cleared, including:

- A24 Findon / Washington: fallen tree

- A29 London Road, Pulborough near the church: fallen tree

- B2116 Wineham Lane by Albourne Road: fallen tree

- Buncton Lane by Broxmead Lane: fallen power cables

- B2110 by the Red Lion Pub: fallen tree and heavy traffic

- B2195 Harwood Road by Stirling Way: fallen tree