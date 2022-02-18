Storm Eunice: Roof in the road, fallen trees and power lines block roads around Horsham

Power lines and trees have fallen in the high winds which are gusting through the Horsham district today (Friday).

By Gina Stainer
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:26 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:35 pm

Emergency services have been hard at work clearing the blockages, with the following areas currently affected:

- A24 Worthing Road around the A272 Cowfold Road: roof reported in the road

- B2139 Amberley Road by Clay Lane, Storrington: fallen power cables

Amberley Road in Storrington is closed due to fallen power cables

- A24 London Road northbound from the Long Furlong to A283 The Pike: fallen tree

- Washington Bostal around The Street: fallen tree

- Capel Road around Newdigate Road: fallen tree

- A24 Dorking Road around Wattlehurst Drive: fallen tree

- A281 around B2116 Partridge Green Road: fallen tree- B2116 High Street Partridge Green by the Partridge Pub: fallen tree

Many roads that were blocked earlier appear to have be cleared, including:

- A24 Findon / Washington: fallen tree

- A29 London Road, Pulborough near the church: fallen tree

- B2116 Wineham Lane by Albourne Road: fallen tree

- Buncton Lane by Broxmead Lane: fallen power cables

- B2110 by the Red Lion Pub: fallen tree and heavy traffic

- B2195 Harwood Road by Stirling Way: fallen tree

- B2195 Harwood Road by Manor Fields: fallen tree-

Emergency services