Storm Eunice: Southern Rail tells Sussex passengers 'please do not travel'

Southern Rail tweeted: "Storm Eunice is expected to cause severe travel disruption across our network today. Please do not travel. We cannot guarantee that you'll be able to complete your journey."

It added: "A Red Weather Warning is in place for the south and south east. Do not travel today. Tickets dated with today's date will be accepted tomorrow, Saturday 19th February."

Southern Rail is urging people not to travel

And it has also warned that if passengers must travel, some lifts will not be in service at stations.

"Please note that in the interest of safety, lifts will not be available at the following stations until the storm has passed:

• Redhill

• Horsham

• Lewes

• Gatwick

• Epsom

• Wimbledon

"Please speak to a member of station staff if you require travel assistance."