Storm Eunice: Southern Rail tells Sussex passengers 'please do not travel'

Sussex passengers are being urged not to travel by Southern Rail after the Met Office issued a red weather warning.

By Gina Stainer
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:56 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:58 am

For live storm updates see our blog here.

Southern Rail tweeted: "Storm Eunice is expected to cause severe travel disruption across our network today. Please do not travel. We cannot guarantee that you'll be able to complete your journey."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It added: "A Red Weather Warning is in place for the south and south east. Do not travel today. Tickets dated with today's date will be accepted tomorrow, Saturday 19th February."

Southern Rail is urging people not to travel

And it has also warned that if passengers must travel, some lifts will not be in service at stations.

"Please note that in the interest of safety, lifts will not be available at the following stations until the storm has passed:

• Redhill

• Horsham

• Lewes

• Gatwick

• Epsom

• Wimbledon

"Please speak to a member of station staff if you require travel assistance."

See also:

Storm Eunice: Public attractions shut in Sussex todayStorm Eunice: West Sussex schools and colleges shut today

SussexMet OfficeHorshamLewesGatwick