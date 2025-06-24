Stuck motorists made use of an ice cream van – which was among the vehicles in gridlock – during the closure of the A23 in West Sussex.

National Highways reported 7.37pm on Monday (June 23) that traffic on the A23 northbound was stopped between the B2115 (Warninglid) and B2110 (Handcross) ‘due to a collision’.

The government agency added: “Delays building on approach so allow extra journey time if in the area.”

The emergency services were in attendance.

A photo taken at the scene, during the road closure, showed people got out of their cars after spotting an ice cream van in the traffic.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “This was a collision reported at about 6.15pm on the northbound carriageway at Handcross. A temporary road closure was in place.

"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

An update posted by National Highways shortly before 9pm confirmed that all lanes had reopened on the A23 northbound.

The social media post read: “Traffic flowing well in the area. Have a safe journey.”