Surrey and West Sussex among the UK areas with the highest number of road accidents in 2023, according to new study
A new study conducted by Moneybarn has analysed the number of road accidents per local authority to unveil the areas with the highest number of road accidents in 2023.
Kent has the UK’s most dangerous roads. A staggering 3,457 road accidents occurred in Kent in 2023, making it the UK's most accident-prone region.
Surrey has the second most dangerous roads in the UK, with a total of 2,783 accidents taking place in 2023.
Similarly to Kent, Surrey is a well-populated county with a large pool of commuters on the busy roads.
West Sussex has the UK’s seventh most accident-prone roads - with 1,826 reported accidents in 2023.
Calderdale, in West Yorkshire, has witnessed the biggest increase in road accidents since 2019, by 48.71%.
Most UK road accidents occur within the 21-30 mph speed range.
T junctions were named the most dangerous type of junction, with over 29,200 accidents taking place in 2023.
