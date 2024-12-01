Here are the latest traffic updates for motorists in Surrey.

According to AA Traffic News, a road is closed in Farnham this evening (Saturday, November 30).

A traffic notice read: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B3384 Ridgway Road both ways from Weydon Hill Road to A287 Firgrove Hill.”

Meanwhile, the AA reported that a lane is closed on the entry ramp due to a broken-down vehicle on the M3 northbound at J4 A331 Blackwater Valley Route (Camberley).

According to AA Traffic News, there are still delays due to an earlier crash on the M25 clockwise – from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J9 A243 (Leatherhead). Photo: National World stock image

A further report for the M25 in Surrey read: “Lane closed on entry ramp due to crash on M25 anticlockwise at J7 M23 J8. Traffic is coping well.”

‘Severe delays’ had cleared after an earlier crash on the M25 clockwise – from J8 A217 Brighton Road (Reigate) to J9 A243 (Leatherhead).

"All lanes now open after traffic was held for around 10 mins,” a traffic notice read.

National Highways reported a multi-vehicle collision on a different stretch of the M25.

The government agency announced on social media at 12.30pm: “Two lanes (of four) are closed on the M25 anti-clockwise between J6 (Godstone) and J5 (Sevenoaks) following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Delays of 30 minutes and approximately five miles of congestion on approach.”

Delays of 45 minutes and approximately eight miles of congestion was reported later on Saturday afternoon, whilst the vehicles were recovered.

National Highways reported at 2.40pm: “This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened. Delays remain in the area but should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this afternoon.”