Surrey weekend railway disruption to affect Sussex commuters

Commuters planning to use trains through Earlswood and Salfords (Surrey) this weekend should be aware of significant disruptions.

Due to essential engineering work, from 23:45 on Saturday, 12 April until the end of Sunday, 13 April, no trains will run to or from these stations.

The disruption will affect Southern services between London Bridge and Bognor Regis, Brighton, Horsham, Littlehampton, Ore, Portsmouth Harbour, and Worthing, as well as Thameslink services between Bedford, Cambridge, and Brighton, Horsham.

Southern services will not stop at Earlswood or Salfords throughout the weekend. Paper tickets will be accepted at no extra cost on local Metrobus routes 100, 400, 420, and 460, running between Redhill and Three Bridges.

For Thameslink passengers, trains will not call at Earlswood or Salfords during the disruption period. On Saturday evening, rail replacement buses will run between Redhill and Horley.

On Sunday, commuters can use Metrobus routes between Redhill and Three Bridges until around 20:00, after which rail replacement buses will again operate between Redhill and Horley.

Commuters are encouraged to check their journey details using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner, and bus information can be found on the Traveline website.

Those relying on rail replacement buses should expect these services to be busier than usual and should allow extra time for their journey. For additional assistance or accessibility information, commuters can visit the rail replacement travel advice pages on station websites.

Passengers planning to travel in or around Earlswood and Salfords this weekend are advised to check alternative travel options and prepare for possible delays due to busier rail replacement services.