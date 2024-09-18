Survey works to take place on West Sussex A259 for three consecutive nights

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 18th Sep 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 08:09 GMT
There are set to be works taking place on a West Sussex road for three consecutive nights.

A statement from West Sussex Highways read: “A259 Bognor Road bridge, west of Littlehampton. Bridge Survey works to take place for three consecutive nights of Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th and Friday 27th of September 2024 between 20:00 – 06:00.

"There will be lane closure with multi-way traffic management."

For further updates, visit One.Network.

Survey works to take place on A259 Bognor Road bridge, west of Littlehampton for three consecutive nights.

1. b25lY21zOjFiNmYwNWUxLTcwZDUtNDA4OS1hZDdiLTFmZDVkMDgwNzVlMTo3YmFhY2JiNi1jNzliLTQ3ZjMtYjBhMC0wZTVmNDhiMzNjOTQ=.jpg

Survey works to take place on A259 Bognor Road bridge, west of Littlehampton for three consecutive nights. Photo: Sussex World

Related topics:LittlehamptonWest Sussex Highways
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice