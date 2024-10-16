Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists travelling along the A27 westbound should expect significant delays as scheduled roadworks are set to take place between the A23 and A2038 junctions.

Multiple lane closures and full slip road closures will be in effect, impacting traffic from the evening of 16 October 2024 through the early morning of 17 October 2024.

A27 Westbound at the A2038 Junction – Roadworks are planned on the A27 westbound at the junction with the A2038.

The scheduled works will commence at 8:00 PM on 16 October 2024 and will last until 6:00 AM on 17 October 2024. During this time, all lanes will be closed. Drivers should plan alternative routes.

A27 Westbound Between A23 and A2038 – Further roadworks are set between the junctions of the A23 and A2038 on the A27 westbound. Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed from 8:00 PM on 16 October 2024 to 6:00 AM on 17 October 2024. Only one lane will remain open for traffic, so delays are expected.

A27 Westbound Exit to A2038 – The exit slip from the A27 westbound to the A2038 will also be fully closed from 8:00 PM on 16 October 2024 until 6:00 AM the following morning.

Motorists are urged to check for real-time traffic updates and allow extra time for their journeys to avoid delays caused by these scheduled roadworks.