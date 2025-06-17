Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, June 17.

On the railway line, Southern Rail reported at 5.25pm that a speed restriction has been implemented over a section of defective track between Gatwick Airport and Purley.

“Trains are being diverted away from the issue and the congestion this causes is delaying some trains in this area,” a social media notice read.

There were delays in Sussex after trespassers were spotted on the railway between Havant and Fareham in Hampshire. This incident has been resolved after more than two hours of disruption.

Here is your evening travel report for Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, June 17. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

These are the roads to avoid in Sussex, according to AA Traffic News:

– A24 in Findon: Traffic is down to one lane after an emergency incident. A spokesperson for Southern Water explained: “Our teams are working to repair a leak in Findon, Worthing.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this is causing, we expect this work to last up to three days.”

The AA added: “Slow traffic on A24 Findon Bypass southbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). In the construction area.

"Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A24 Findon Bypass southbound between Washington Bostal and A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

– A24 in Washington: The AA has cited reports of slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle northbound at A283 The Pike.

– Queueing traffic on A272 both ways at Bolney Street due to roadworks. Sussex Traffic Watch added: “A272 at Bolney – roadworks continue to cause delays on both approaches.”

– Delays increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound in Arundel;

– Delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Shandon Road in Worthing;

– Minor delays on Old Shoreham Road westbound between A27 (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A27 Upper Brighton Road (Sompting Roundabout);

– Delays on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in Lewes;

– Delays increasing on A22 Southbound at Lower Dicker;

– Minor delays in Polegate and Pevensey Bay

A collision was reported on A283 Steyning Bypass but this has since been resolved by the emergency services and the road is open.

These are the roads to avoid in Surrey:

– The AA has reported ‘long delays’ due to an earlier collision on ‘M25 anticlockwise around J6 A22 (Godstone)’, with ‘congestion to J8 (Reigate)’. All lanes are now open but ‘severe delays’ of 33 minutes are said to be increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J9 A243 (Leatherhead) and Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services).

– The AA has reported a collision on A31 Hogs Back eastbound from B3000 (Puttenham) to A3. A traffic notice read: “Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on A31 Eastbound between White Lane and B3000 (Puttenham). Average speed five mph.”

– Delays are said to be increasing on A3 southbound between A3 and A25 Midleton Road (Wooden Bridge / Dennis Roundabout).