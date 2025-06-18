Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Wednesday, June 18.

National Highways reported on X at 5.36am that the M23 in Surrey is closed both directions between J8 (Merstham) and J7 (Hooley) ‘due to overrunning roadworks’, adding: “Diversion to follow.”

An update at 8.11am read: “The M23 in Surrey is open in both directions between J8 (#erstham) and J7 (Hooley) following planned works that overran their pre-agreed end time.”

AA Traffic News has reported ‘severe delays’ on M23 northbound in Surrey, with motorists said to be travelling at an average speed of 20 mph.

Meanwhile, the AA reported an incident in the Guildford area: “Road blocked due to bridge struck by vehicle on A25 Woodbridge Road both ways from A3 (Wooden Bridge / Dennis Roundabout) to Woodbridge Meadows. Traffic is coping well.”

Elsewhere, queueing traffic has been reported due to an earlier collision on M3 northbound from J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12. The AA reported: “Cameras show all traffic has now been released, residual delays remain.

The AA also reported a collision on the A3 northbound at A283 Milford Interchange – which is partially blocked, with slow traffic.

The traffic information service added: “Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A3 Northbound in Surrey. Average speed 15 mph.

“Slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone). Past Clacket Lane Services.”

In Sussex, one lane is reportedly closed due to a broken down vehicle on the M23 southbound – from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Slow traffic has been reported.

The AA has also reported increasing ‘severe delays’ on A280 Long Furlong northbound between Long Furlong Lane and A24 Findon Bypass (Findon Roundabout). This is due to ongoing Southern Water works ‘repair a leak’, with traffic management in place.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “We’re sorry for any disruption this is causing, we expect this work to last up to three days.”

The AA added: “Queueing traffic on A24 Findon Bypass Eastbound at A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout). In the construction area.”

Elsewhere in Worthing, the AA reported worsening delays on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27.

In Arundel, there are queues on A27 Chichester Road eastbound between Havenwood Park and A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout).

A report for Chichester read: “Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

Sussex Traffic Watch advised those travelling in Mid Sussex that A273 Clayton Hill roadworks with temporary lights ‘continue to cause delays in both directions’.

Over in East Sussex, the AA reported that delays are increasing on A259 Marine Drive westbound in Rottingdean.

The AA added: “Delays increasing on A27 westbound between Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Average speed 20 mph.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that there are rush-hour delays ‘on all approaches’ to the A27 at the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.