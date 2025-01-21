Sussex and Surrey traffic update: 'Serious' collision closes A-road and long delays in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s your evening travel update across Sussex and Surrey for Tuesday, January 21.

Duncton:

The A285 at Duncton between Burton Park Road and Dye House Lane is currently closed both ways following a ‘serious' collision.

There is also no access from Duncton Common Road due to an accident at the junction.

Falmer:

There are long delays on the A27 Falmer Hill Westbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).

Travel time is approximately 30 minutes.

Hailsham:

Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound between Broomham Lane and A267 (Boship Roundabout). Average speed is around 15 mph.

Guildford:

Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A3 Southbound between A320 Woking Road (Stoke Crossroads) and Wilderness Road. Average speed is around 15 mph.