Sussex and Surrey traffic update: 'Serious' collision closes A-road and long delays in East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Duncton:
The A285 at Duncton between Burton Park Road and Dye House Lane is currently closed both ways following a ‘serious' collision.
There is also no access from Duncton Common Road due to an accident at the junction.
Falmer:
There are long delays on the A27 Falmer Hill Westbound at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).
Travel time is approximately 30 minutes.
Hailsham:
Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound between Broomham Lane and A267 (Boship Roundabout). Average speed is around 15 mph.
Guildford:
Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A3 Southbound between A320 Woking Road (Stoke Crossroads) and Wilderness Road. Average speed is around 15 mph.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.