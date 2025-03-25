Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday, March 25.

AA Traffic News has reported a road closure in North Chailey.

A traffic notice read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A272 Lewes Road both ways from B2183 Beggar's Wood Road to North Common Road.”

A second collision has since been reported in the Mid Sussex district.

The emergency services have responded to a collision in North Chailey, with a road closure in place. (National World stock image)

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A272 Bolney Road both ways at Stairbridge Lane.”

Meanwhile, there has been a crash on the A27 in East Sussex.

The AA advised: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 eastbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).

"Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 eastbound between A27 and A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off). Average speed ten mph.”

Sussex Traffic Watch reported a collision at the A283 Hangleton junction – with ‘long delays’ in the area. The traffic information service said traffic is queuing eastbound from the Holmbush centre after the incident at Shoreham bypass.

Elsewhere in Sussex, rush hour traffic is said to be worsening.

The AA reported: “Delays increasing on A27 eastbound [in Chichester] between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

"Delays on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout) and A285 Portfield Way. Average speed five mph.

"Severe delays on A259 Crookthorn Lane eastbound [in Littlehampton] between Hoe Lane and Church Lane. Average speed ten mph.

"Delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound [in Worthing] between Mill Lane and Hadley Avenue. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays increasing on A24 northbound [in Storrington] between A24 and A283 The Pike. Average speed ten mph.

“Delays increasing on Robin Hood Roundabout northbound [in Horsham] between A24 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout) and A24 (Great Daux Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

"Delays increasing on A27 westbound [in Lewes] between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays increasing on A2270 eastbound [in Polegate] between A27 Lewes Road and A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

Heavy rush hour traffic has also been reported in Surrey.

The AA reported: “Slow traffic on M25 clockwise from J5 M26 / A21 (Sevenoaks) to J6 A22 (Godstone). Past Clacket Lane Services. Travel time is 25 minutes.

"Severe delays on M25 clockwise between J5 M26 J5 and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 20 mph.

“Severe delays increasing on M25 anticlockwise between J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey) and J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange). Average speed 20 mph.

“Delays increasing on A3 Northbound between B3000 (Puttenham / Compton) and Egerton Road (Cathedral Turn). Average speed 15 mph.”