Here’s your evening travel update across Sussex for Monday, November 4.

Chichester

There are reports of delays at the Bognor Road Roundabout. It comes following a collision on the bypass, according to the AA.

Nearby, there has also reportedly been a collision on B2178 Old Broyle Road. Expect delays.

Worthing

No through traffic allowed due to gas main work on St Wilfred's Road, affecting travel both ways from Georgia Avenue to Cecilian Avenue.

Crawley

Gatwick Road is partially blocked following a crash, according to the AA.

Golden Cross

The A22 Whitesmiths is partially blocked due to a collision. Affecting travel ways at Broomham Lane, according to the AA.

Alfriston

Delays of about eight minutes on the A27, both ways between Common Lane and Station Road (Drusillas Roundabout).

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction.

Willingdon

Temporary traffic lights are in place due to construction on A2270 Eastbourne Road at Broad Road.

Hastings

No through traffic between Villa Road and St Margarets Road due to gas main work on Church Road.

No through traffic between Earl Street to South Terrace due to gas main work on Mann Street.