Sussex and Surrey travel: Multiple collisions reported; oil spillage; level crossing failure and railway signalling fault among other incidents

Here is your morning travel update for Sussex and Surrey on Friday, September 5.

According to AA Traffic News, a tree fell on A281 Brighton Road in Horsham earlier this morning. The road was said to be ‘partially blocked’, with slow traffic both ways between the petrol station and Doomsday Lane.

This has since been cleared but there is slow traffic on A24 Dorking Road – both ways between Knoll Farm Road and Wattlehurst Drive – following a collision.

In Crawley, there has reportedly been an oil spillage on Rutherford Way – with slow traffic both ways from Raleigh Court to Gatwick Road.

There are also reports of slow traffic in the Three Bridges area, due to a ‘rolled over vehicle’ on North Road.

There has also been a road traffic incident on the Mid Sussex / Lewes border, near Plumpton.

The AA reported: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, car and moped involved on Station Road northbound at South Road.”

In Worthing, the level crossing on South Farm Road has reportedly failed, with slow traffic both ways.

Over in Bexhill, East Sussex, two cars have reportedly collided on Western Road. Traffic is affected both ways between Devonshire Road and Sackville Road.

In Surrey, the AA reported: “Queueing traffic on A22 Godstone Road both ways near Upper Warlingham Station. Temporary lights for water main repairs, into next week.

"Delays of six minutes and delays easing on M25 clockwise between Broomlands Lane (Clacket Lane Services) and J6 A22 (Godstone). Average speed 15 mph.

"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Reigate Hill Interchange Southbound between M25 (Reigate) and A217 Bell Street. Average speed ten mph.”

If you are travelling by train this morning, be advised that a signalling fault between London Victoria and Clapham Junction means that services may be delayed, altered or cancelled.

Southern Rail reported on social media, shortly after 5am: “If you are travelling now, your journey is likely to be delayed by at least 20 minutes.

“Some service changes are in place so please check your train before you travel.”

Services were suspended in both directions between London Victoria and Reigate as well as between London Victoria and Sutton / Epsom.

Southern added: “If you are travelling between London Victoria and Epsom, a reduced service is in place.

“Please check your train before travelling, as you may need to board an earlier service than planned.

“If you are travelling between London Victoria and Reigate.

"Please use Southern services to Redhill and change there for Great Western Railway services to Reigate.”

Southern Rail reported that ‘multiple signals on all four lines’ between London Victoria and Clapham Junction ‘reverted to red or yellow’.

"This means trains must be authorised by the signaller before continuing, so they may stop outside a station while the driver confirms it is safe to proceed,” the train operator added.

"To see if your journey is likely to be affected, check out our live map here: https://livemap.southernrailway.com/#/mapview.”

If you have been delayed by 15 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: https://www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation