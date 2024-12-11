Trains were subject to delays and cancellations in West Sussex and Surrey after an electricity failure.

Southern Rail reported at 4pm that train services running through Horsham railway station ‘may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes’.

The train company this was ‘due to failure of the electricity supply at Horsham’.

A social media post added: “This is affecting our services towards London Victoria via Epsom and Sutton.

“Please check your journey before travelling and allow extra time to complete your journey.”

In an update at 4.30pm, Southern said ‘services are no longer affected by this incident’.

Southern Rail has reminded passengers that amended timetables will be in place throughout the festive period – with ‘significant engineering work taking place on some routes’.

A spokesperson said: “Major works will be taking place between December 21 and January 5, mainly affecting Thameslink and Great Northern services.

“On Christmas Eve, trains will finish much earlier than usual on all routes. We expect the last trains to be extremely busy, so would advise planning ahead and taking an earlier service where possible.

“On Christmas Day, no trains will run on any route.

“On Boxing Day, a limited Southern service will run between Brighton and London Victoria, and on some Southern Metro routes. Details of these services can be found here. No Gatwick Express, Thameslink or Great Northern services will run.

“An amended service will run on other days throughout the period, so please plan ahead and check before you travel on our app or at nationalrail.co.uk.”