National Highways is encouraging drivers across Sussex to be prepared before they travel by carrying out checks to ensure their vehicle is ready for the damp, cold and foggy conditions which will likely arrive this autumn.

Today (Saturday, September 23) marks the official start of autumn and National Highways said it has also introduced a handy guide called TRIP to help motorists prepare for their journey.

Topping up anti-freeze in your car and checking your tyres are inflated to the correct air pressure are just two important things you can do to prepare for driving this autumn, it said.

Andy Butterfield, customer services director for operations at National Highways, said: “The transition from summer to autumn brings changing road conditions and we all need to be aware of this, and adapt accordingly.

“Weather conditions vary considerably throughout the year and sometimes change very quickly. To keep safe when travelling on our network, it's important to adjust the way you drive and prepare for travelling in different and changing weather situations.

“It’s always a good idea to plan your journey in advance which is particularly important if you are travelling on routes you are not familiar with.”

Checking the weather forecast before you travel can help you determine whether it might be worth delaying a journey if bad weather is forecast or at the very least to understand the traffic conditions, National Highways said.

National Highways added it works closely with the Met Office on weather forecasting throughout the year to help inform all road users of changing traffic conditions.

Abigail Oakes, senior account manager at the Met Office, said: “As we move through autumn, the weather tends to be wetter and windier more often, making travel disruption more likely. To stay safe, it’s important to use the time when the weather is good to make sure you are prepared and your vehicle is ready for autumn and winter travel. Keep up-to-date with the forecast especially in times of severe weather. Be aware of any weather warnings and follow any local advice.”

National Highways first introduced TRIP this summer to help motorists and passengers prepare for their journeys.

Starting with Top-up, it sets out the measures drivers need to take to make their car road ready.

Top-up: Fuel, oil and screenwash highlights some of the basic vehicle checks you can carry out at home. Ensure your car is fully charged if driving an electric vehicle.

It’s really important to check your fuel level, water level and oil level before embarking on a long trip.

Second in the series is Rest, which sets out the measures drivers should take to ensure they and their passengers are not fatigued on their journey, running the risk of accidents. Recent stats suggest one in 20 accidents are caused by fatigue.

Rest: take regular comfort breaks encourages people to be well rested ahead of their journey and not under the influence of alcohol, and to plan the journey, identifying places to stop for a break during your journey.

Third in the series is Inspect, which sets out the measures drivers should take to ensure their vehicle tyres are in good condition for the trip ahead.

Inspect: check tyre pressure and tread focusses on some simple things you can do at home to care for your tyres.

In terms of tyre tread, the legal minimum tread depth for car tyres in the UK is 1.6mm. If you don’t have this much tread on your tyres it can affect steering, grip and braking distance on the road.

At the same time, it is worth checking your vehicle lights are working too – side lights, indicators, brakes and full lights and replace bulbs where necessary.

Headlights, taillights or brake lights not working will make it harder for you to see and be seen by others in the dark, rain and fog.

Keep windows and lights clean. Dirt and salt deposits can quickly build up so ensure windows and lights are clean before your journey and that you have enough, screenwash to keep your windscreen clear throughout your journey.

Prepare is the final letter in the acronym, which sets out the measures drivers should take to ensure they have covered for all eventualities for the trip ahead.

Prepare: have a plan for all weathers encourages drivers and their passengers to take seasonal kits with them on their journey so they have provisions in the event of hold ups and traffic jams.