Sussex evening traffic: A259 Newhaven incident cleared and congestion on A27

These are your Sussex traffic updates for the evening of Tuesday, July 29.

On the A27 Eastbound, there’s slow and queuing traffic reported from the Ashcombe to the Southerham roundabout in Lewes.

Earlier, there was a road traffic collision reported on the A259 Eastbound Newhaven one-way system. The road is now cleared after being partially blocked.

However, on the A259 at Bulverhythe between Bexhill and Hastings, roadworks with temporary lights are causing delays on both approaches.

Earlier, an Eastbourne Road in Uckfield was closed Eastbound from The Nook to Timberley Gardens. Traffic is said to be coping well.

On the A286 at Midhurst, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches.

The following information was sourced from AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.