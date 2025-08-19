Here are your traffic updates for Tuesday, August 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On A27 Eastbound, there’s slow and queuing traffic towards the Arundel railway station roundabout.

On the A27 Chichester bypass, there’s traffic reported both ways between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts and Eastbound towards the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

On the A259 at Colworth between Chichester and Bognor Regis, roadworks with temporary lights are expected to cause delays on both approaches, especially Southbound.

The information in this article was sourced with Sussex Traffic Watch on X and AA Road Watch.