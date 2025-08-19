Sussex evening traffic: Chichester A27 delays and temporary lights expected to stall
Here are your traffic updates for Tuesday, August 19.
On A27 Eastbound, there’s slow and queuing traffic towards the Arundel railway station roundabout.
On the A27 Chichester bypass, there’s traffic reported both ways between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts and Eastbound towards the Bognor Bridge roundabout.
On the A259 at Colworth between Chichester and Bognor Regis, roadworks with temporary lights are expected to cause delays on both approaches, especially Southbound.
The information in this article was sourced with Sussex Traffic Watch on X and AA Road Watch.