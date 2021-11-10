East Sussex

A car and a moped have been involved in crash, near Hove, on Portland Road. The road is partially blocked, causing slow traffic.

A crash has also been reported near Eastbourne. A partial road closure is in place after two vehicles collided on Victoria Drive. Slow traffic has been reported around Okehurst Road.

A number of road traffic incidents have been reported in Sussex

There is also queueing traffic on the A27 both ways at the A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off). This is due to lane closures, in place because of roadworks..

There are also delays on A27 westbound between A23 London Road and A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off).

Minor delays have been reported on A27 Polegate Bypass westbound between A27 and A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall roundabout).

Traffic is increasing on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between Park Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship roundabout).

In Hastings, there is reportedly queueing traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound. Further congestion has been reported on A2100 The Ridge West, A2690 Queensway and the B2093, which is backing up to the Conquest Hospital.

Delays are also said to be increasing on A21 Sedlescombe Road North southbound between Bluemans Lane and Old Roar Road.

Meanwhile, power cables have fallen on B2096 at Upper Greenwoods Lane. Traffic is said to be coping well between Heathfield and Battle but motorists are asked to approach with care.

West Sussex

The A27 Southwick Hill Tunnel is partly blocked eastbound due to a three-vehicle accident between the A270 Upper Shoreham Road and the A293 at Portslade.

In Crawley, two cars have been involved in a crash on B2036 Balcombe Road both ways at Fernhill Road. The road is partially blocked, causing slow moving traffic.

There are also 'severe delays' on A264 Copthorne Common Road eastbound between A264 and B2028 Turners Hill Road. The average speed is just five mph.

Delays have been reported on A23 Brighton Road southbound at A2004 Southgate Avenue.

There are also queues on the Cheals roundabout, southbound between A23 Crawley Avenue and A23 Brighton Road (Southgate roundabout).

Towards Horsham, delays are said to be easing on Crawley Road westbound between A264 and A264 (Rusper Road roundabout).

Delays are also clearing on A264 eastbound between A24 (Great Daux roundabout) and B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout).

Minor traffic has been reported in and around Chichester.

There are slight delays on B2166 Lagness Road eastbound between Church Road and Vinnetrow Road, as well as on A259 Chichester Road eastbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout) and Elbridge Avenue.

Queuing traffic has been reported on B2166 Lower Bognor Road eastbound between Vinnetrow Road and Chalcraft Lane.

In Arundel, delays are increasing on A27 The Causeway eastbound.

In Angmering, there is very slow traffic on A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star roundabout) to B2140 Station Road. This is due to ongoing roadworks and speed restrictions.

Near Worthing, delays are easing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Church Lane and Beeches Avenue.