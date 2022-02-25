Sussex evening traffic update for Friday, February 25

Traffic is heavier than normal on the A259 in St Leonards in Bexhill Road Westbound from Marina Pavilion to Tesco in the Ravenside Retail Park in the construction area.

There are water main works in progress near Blackbrooks Garden Centre.

The AA reports there is queueing traffic on A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound in St Leonards.

Travel news

Elsewhere the road closed due to an unsafe building on Saxon Lane around Talland Parade in Seaford.

Fire services have attended due to concerns over scaffolding at a building here following the recent strong winds, the AA reports.

There is queueing traffic on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout), with congestion to Falmer.

The AA is also reporting delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

Slow traffic is being reported on A259 Marine Drive Eastbound near The Marine Clinic in the construction area, with alane closure in place around the gas main works in Saltdean.

Nearby there are reports of slow traffic due to a bus fire on A259 Marine Drive around Greenways.

In Brighton, there is traffic congestion on A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the pier.

The road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a collision involving three cars on Brougham Road around B2223 Ham Road in Worthing.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).

A road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree on A283 Washington Road from Sullington Lane to Barns Farm Lane in Storrington.