Sussex evening traffic update for Tuesday, February 22

A number of accidents, fallen power cables and congestion is affecting the county’s roads this evening.

The AA reports that an earlier shed load on A259 Eastbound from A2101 Albert Road to A268 Wish Street in Rye has now been cleared. However temporary traffic lights have been put in place for traffic management.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are delays on A2100 Upper Lake both ways at Marley Lane in Battle.

Sussex traffic and travel

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound in St Leonards.

Elsewhere, there is queueing traffic on A22 Hailsham bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

The road is partially blocked and slow traffic due to rolled over car on Station Road near The Berwick Inn.

Very slow traffic is being reported on A264 Copthorne Way both ways around Holly Drive in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

In the west of the county, there is queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass both ways at A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

Queueing traffic due to traffic signal failure is being reported on A259 Marine Drive around High Street, Saltdean. Drivers should approach with care. Reports suggest the lights are stuck on red.

There are delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

The AA is reporting traffic congestion on A259 Kings Road around the i360 and the pier in Brighton.

The road is artially blocked and slow traffic due to an accident involving three vehicles on West Street both ways around The Cricketers Pub near Burgess Hill.

Slow traffic is being reported on A259 High Street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

There are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

The road is partially blocked, with delays and slow traffic due to an accident involving two cars on A27 Shoreham bypass Westbound around A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).