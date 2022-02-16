Sussex evening traffic update for Wednesday, February 16: Accidents and fallen trees causing delays

There are reports of a few roads across the county experiencing congestion this evening.

A road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree in Eastbourne on Jevington Road from Wayfaring Down to Church Lane.

There are also reports of the road being partially blocked and heavy traffic due to afallen tree on A275 near The Rainbow Pub near Lewes. Drivers should approach with care.

Sussex travel

Nearby there are reports of a fallen tree on Moor Lane around Neaves Lane in Ringmer.

The AA is reporting a collision between a car and motorbike on the A283 in Steyning Road. The road is partially blocked both ways at Dacre Gardens.

There is queueing traffic on A2270 Eastbourne Road Southbound at Huggetts Lane in the construction area, with temporary traffic lights in place.

There are also reports of queueing traffic on the A22 Hailsham bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

An accident involving two cars has caused the B2096 near Heathfield to be partially blocked. The AA reports that the incident happened around Carricks Brook. There are reports of heavy traffic due to a builder’s bucket in the road on the A27 Eastbound around A26 (Beddingham Roundabout). Drivers should approach with care.

There are reports of delays on A27 Falmer Hill both ways at B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

Very slow traffic is being reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).