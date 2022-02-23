Sussex evening traffic update for Wednesday, February 23

An unsafe building, traffic light failures and congestion are causing delays for motorists across the roads in Sussex this evening.

The road is closed due to an unsafe building on Saxon Lane around Talland Parade in Seaford.

Fire services have attended due to concerns over scaffolding at the building here following Storm Eunice.

Travel news

Elsewhere, according to the AA, there is queueing traffic on the A21 Sedlescombe Road North Southbound.

There is slow traffic on A2100 High Street both ways near the museum in Battle in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.

Queueing traffic is being reported on the A22 Hailsham bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on the A267 both ways near Coggers Lane (Groggers Cross) just outside Horam.

There are also reports of heavy traffic due to a collision on A267 Little London Road around B2203 High Street in Horam.

Slow traffic is being reported on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) in Lewes.

There are delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road, according to the AA.

Slow traffic is also being reported on A2038 King George VI Avenue Northbound from Goldstone Crescent to A27 (Hove turn off).

There is heavy traffic on A27 Westbound at A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn off), the AA reports.

Long delays and queueing traffic are being reported on the A259 Brighton Road both ways around A2025 South Street with congestion to Shoreham in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Nearby there are delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).